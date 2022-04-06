FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspicious driver that followed a Fresno County employee.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a female county employee was walking in the area of L Street and Stanislaus Street when a man driving a newer model dark grey sedan approached the woman.

According to officials, the man asked the woman for her phone number, then asked the woman to perform a sexual act on him.

The woman got in her vehicle and drove to the Fresno Sheriff’s Office building on Fresno street, and was followed by the man, according to officials. The man then parked his car behind the woman’s car.

Another county employee confronted the man and told him to leave the area, which the man did, according to officials.

Part of the suspect’s license plate was read as being either 8BUK8 or 8BVK8, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A similar incident in the same area was reported on March 18, according to officials.

The man is being described by the Sheriff’s Office as being a Hispanic 30-year-old with acne.

If you have information regarding the incident, you are being asked to contact Deputy Jose Serna at (559) 600-8195, email jose.serna@fresnosheriff.org. or the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.