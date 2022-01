CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis police officers are asking for help locating a man who they say took an electric bicycle from Clovis City Hall.

Officers say the theft happened on Dec. 30, 2021, around 10:00 a.m. Video surveillance shows an unknown man taking the bike and leaving westbound on 5th Street.

Photo provided by the Clovis Police Department



If you have information regarding this case contact the Clovis Police at (559) 324-2556.