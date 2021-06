FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 67-year-old man from Del Rey was reported missing on Monday, after family members say they haven’t seen him for a week.

Charlie Vang was last seen on June 13 at 11:30 p.m., after attending a funeral service at 1495 N. Chestnut Avenue in Fresno.

Charlie is described as 5 feet tall and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black suit, white dress shirt, and a red tie.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department on 559-621-7000.