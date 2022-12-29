FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno.

Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno visiting relatives and is unfamiliar with the area, authorities added.

He is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 150 lbs., has short grey hair, and has a mole on his right cheek.

On the day he went missing, officials say he was wearing a dark grey beanie, lime green and white t-shirt, dark colored sweater, grey jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.