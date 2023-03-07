FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help finding a 34-year-old man that has been reported missing.

Authorities say, Pedro Perez of Fresno was last seen on the night of Feb. 28 on the outskirts of Malaga (E.Central & S. Chestnut Avenues).

According to FCSO officials that is the area where Perez lives. After not showing up for work on March 1st, a missing persons report was filed with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they learned Perez is known to frequent the Los Arcos Restaurant located at Fresno and E Streets in downtown Fresno. Officials added that there is no information to show Perez is currently in any danger.

Image of Pedro Perez provided by FCSO

Perez was described by authorities as being 5’5″ tall, 170 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He also has a large tribal tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information about Pedro Perez is asked to contact Detective Andrew Moreno at (559) 974-6634.