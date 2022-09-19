FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to provide information on a woman reported missing on Monday.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras.

According to Fresno Police, Rollo Veras is 5’04” and weighs 130 pounds. She is possibly driving a gray or silver Toyota.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department did not release information determining when Michelle Rollo Veras was last seen or if she is known to visit certain areas of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000 or Detective Drake Martens on (559) 621-6130 or emailing Drake.Martens@fresno.gov.