VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old teen has been reported as missing, officials with the Visalia Police Department say.

According to the Visalia Police Department, 15-year-old Evelyn Escoto has been missing since March 31, 2023.

Escoto has been described to have black hair, around 100 pounds, and 5 foot 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.