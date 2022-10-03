FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the public for information that can help find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Samantha Alvarado was last seen at her residence in the area of Fruit and Shields avenues on Sunday, Oct. 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Alvarado is 5 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair with blue tips.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans with holes, and purple tennis shoes with designs.

If seen, please call Fresno police at (559) 621-7000.