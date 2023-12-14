OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park and Mountain Artisans Market will be hosting an “Old-fashioned Christmas” at Fresno Flats on Saturday.

The event is on Saturday, Dec. 16, and starts at 10 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m. It’s located at Fresno Flats, 49777 Road 427, Oakhurst, CA.

Organizers say the event is free and that anyone can attend the event. There will be food trucks with good food and drinks and people could enjoy their food under the trees.

According to organizers, there will be Father Christmas in attendance, Christmas story readings, food and drinks, local artisans, and a lot of Christmas cheer.