FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season.

The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter.

“There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody to experience it in one car instead of you know people get lost or run away,” explained Marissa Arora, owner of the car wash. “So, parents in the back seat or the front seat with their kids, and I just feel like it gives a whole other thrill level.”

The haunted car wash will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and will stay open until 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For $15, customers will get to take their vehicles through the car wash, where they will encounter scary movie characters, including fan-favorites Michael Myers and Pennywise the Clown.

The last day to catch the haunted car wash is Sunday, October 30.