COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Coalinga’s very own Harris Ranch Resort has ranked 29 on this year’s Top 100 Independent Restaurants list.

According to Restaurant Business, Harris Ranch Resort had $22,903,357 million in annual sales and served over 669,818 meals in 2022.

Harris Ranch officials say that year after year, the Resort has demonstrated remarkable growth and innovative strategies that enhance the dining experience; firmly establishing itself as a leader and a top-grossing restaurant in the hospitality sector.

According to Harris Ranch Resort, this is the fourth consecutive year that Harris Ranch has placed in the top 50 of the top 100 independent restaurants list.