FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A judge in Fresno has ruled that the next owner of the Trails End Mobile Home Park in Fresno will be Harmony Communities. The $1.7 million sale was approved Tuesday afternoon.

A number of the trailer park’s residents congregated inside the B.F. Sisk Courthouse in Downtown Fresno to hear the ruling. Many of them were upset with the judge’s decision to allow the sale of the site to Stockton-based Harmony Communities. Residents are concerned that company officials will push them out through rent hikes and unfair rules.

TRAILS END: A Fresno Judge has approved the sale of Trails End Mobile Home Park to Harmony Communities for $1.7 million. Tenants against the sale coming out of the courtroom chanting “we will not be moved”. pic.twitter.com/XowlDrOkJK — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) May 10, 2022

A non-profit organization did express interest in purchasing Trails End Mobile Home Park, in a move supported by the tenants. The judge says the company did not bring forward a concrete purchase plan – therefore the offer was not considered.