Harmful algae bloom found in Hensley Lake

Hensley Lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Department of Public Health issued an advisory Monday after large amounts of harmful algae blooms were found in Hensley Lake.

The advisory comes after the Central Valley Water Board reported spotting big patches of harmful algae and cyanobacteria, often referred to as blue-green algae in the water at the lake.

Health officials say the algae can produce toxins that are potentially harmful or fatal to people, pets, and livestock.

You can learn more about toxic algae blooms by visiting the Madera County Department of Public Health’s website.

