MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 54-year-old Madera man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle died after a crash in Madera County early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they received a call of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle in an unincorporated area of Madera County around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say the 54-year-old man was riding a 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, westbound on Highway 145, west of Island Drive, at an unknown speed.

CHP says the rider failed to negotiate a curve and veered onto the north dirt shoulder. The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected and died at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet and the time of the crash.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.