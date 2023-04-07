Mox Hamright as Romeo and Madelyn Lara as Juliet pose in front of Half Dome. Photo credit: Darah Carrillo Vargas

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A production of William Shakespeare’s renowned tragedy Romeo and Juliet is set to be performed inside Yosemite National Park, but where the original story ends with the death of the main characters – this production promises a version that “ends in hope.”

UC Merced’s Shakespeare in Yosemite described the reimagined Romeo and Juliet as a 90-minute performance with live music – adapted to address issues relevant to Earth Day and Yosemite.

“People love the story of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ but our version ends in hope,” said UC Merced English Professor Katie Brokaw, producer and director of this production and co-founder of Shakespeare in Yosemite. “There’s a long tradition to give the lovers a happy ending in adaptations, and we are continuing that by sharing powerful messages of reconciliation and hope.”

Brokaw says the production inside Yosemite National Park retains much of the original story (particularly from the first three acts), but the characters also experience some events that are specific to Yosemite. Those events include the danger of wading into Vernal Fall, sudden evacuations due to forest fires, and the reintroduction of the red-legged frog species to the Yosemite ecosystem after its near extinction.

“Shakespeare is a renewable cultural resource: we can do whatever we want to these play without damaging them forever,” said Brokaw.

The shows are free and open to the public with no tickets required. Four productions will take place in Yosemite National Park and one at UC Merced.

The shows are set for:

6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Wallace-Dutra Amphitheater in UC Merced (with free parking available in the Bellevue Lot)

5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at Curry Village Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park

12:00 noon on Saturday, April 22 at Curry Village Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park

5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Curry Village Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park

12:00 noon on Sunday, April 23 at Curry Village Amphitheater in Yosemite National Park

In case of inclement weather, Yosemite shows will be performed in the Yosemite Theatre behind the Valley Visitor’s Center in Yosemite Village.

