REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A downed aircraft at an airport was reported to the Reedley Police Department Friday morning, according to officials.

Police say they responded to a report of a down aircraft at the Reedley Municipal Airport right before 9:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a downed powered hang glider.

Investigators state the aircraft was in the air for a short time before crashing. Its pilot was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no information as of now on what caused the hang glider to crash.