HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone going to Hanford West High School not to use the nearby Government Center parking lot.

In a post on social media, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office reports that the Kings County Government Center in Hanford on 1400 W. Lacey Boulevard has been experiencing parking issues in the lots adjacent to the high school.

Officials have even posted signs that state “not for high school use” in each of their parking lots located along, or near Campus Drive.

The signs say that prohibited parking applies to pick-up and drop-off vehicles, as well as vehicles that are driven and parked by students, staff or others whose sole purpose is conducting business at Hanford West High School.

Those who are witnessed violating the ordinance will either get issued a warning or a citation from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.