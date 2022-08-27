KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on crash claimed the life of a Hanford woman early Saturday morning, and sent two others to the hospital.

Hanford-area CHP officers responded to a two-car crash at 14th and Iona avenues, just after 4:30 a.m.

They determined that a Chevy Silverado was traveling north on 14th Avenue and suddenly crossed into the southbound lanes into the path of a Chevy Trailblazer, causing a head-on collision.

Officers say the driver of the Silverado initially left the scene, but eventually returned.

The 61-year-old driver of the Trailblazer, from Hanford, was airlifted to an area hospital with major injuries. His only passenger, a 61-year-old woman from Hanford, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, from Hanford, received major injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital, where he is under arrest.

Investigators say they are looking into the possibility the 31-year-old man may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. He faces hit- and-run and felony DUI charges.