CENTRAL Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the extreme temperatures in the Central Valley, cities are making cooling centers available for residents.

In Hanford, the city will be opening a cooling center on August 16-17. It is located at the Longfield Center, 560 South Douty Street. It will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The City of Visalia Transit Center will be open as a cooling Center for residents beginning on August 16 through August 20. This is located at 425 East Oak Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Most bus routes lead to the Transit Center, providing convenient transportation.

The Visalia and Handford Fire Departments recommend staying out of the direct sun if possible and to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids throughout the day. Also, never leave children or pets in a vehicle, even for short periods of time. Temperatures inside vehicles can climb rapidly to life-threatening, even with the windows partially open. It’s important to periodically check on the elderly.