HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – United Cerebral Palsy of Central California, along with the Hanford Police Department, and Sensory Rock hosted their annual Run, Walk and Roll 5K for Autism Awareness event Saturday.

The community event featured the 5K run, a 1-mile walk, a resource fair, and various activities for the kids.

The event aimed to raise awareness and support for programs that serve families affected by autism and other disabilities.

UCPCC says it serves more than 1,100 children and adults, along with their families, with a broad range of disabilities and additional needs.

Proceeds from the event will benefit UCP Parent and Me Programs. You can click here for more information on UCPCC’s programs and upcoming events.