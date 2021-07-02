Hanford Police seize multi-million dollar marijuana grow in ‘sophisticated’ operation, officials say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford Police officers say they served a search warrant and seized 3,446 marijuana plants and approximately 320 pounds of processed marijuana Thursday.

Police say they served a search warrant in the 900 block of East Myrtle Street for an illegal “sophisticated marijuana cultivation operation.”

The interior of the residence was gutted and had an illegal electrical connection, as well as several ventilation units installed, according to police.

Police say the estimated street value of the seized 3,446 marijuana plants is $4 million per year and the 320 pounds of processed marijuana had an estimated street value of $320,000.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Hanford Police Department.