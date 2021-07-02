Hanford Police seize multi-million dollar marijuana grow in ‘sophisticated’ operation, officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford Police officers say they served a search warrant and seized 3,446 marijuana plants and approximately 320 pounds of processed marijuana Thursday.

Police say they served a search warrant in the 900 block of East Myrtle Street for an illegal “sophisticated marijuana cultivation operation.”

The interior of the residence was gutted and had an illegal electrical connection, as well as several ventilation units installed, according to police. 

Police say the estimated street value of the seized 3,446 marijuana plants is $4 million per year and the 320 pounds of processed marijuana had an estimated street value of $320,000.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Hanford Police Department. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com