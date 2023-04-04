HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Hanford Police Department says newly discovered video from a 2022 homicide was forensically enhanced and revealed specific characteristics of a suspect vehicle.

Hanford Police say on Nov. 27 2022 around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 for a report of a person who had been shot. Officers say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified by police as Eulalio Castillo, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Shortly after the shooting police say a vehicle was observed traveling westbound on Third Street which is a one-way street for eastbound traffic.

Hanford Police Department Hanford Police Department

Through investigation, police say the vehicle involved in the shooting appears to be a white BMW 700-series.

The Hanford Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting or the current location of this vehicle to contact law enforcement. Please call (559) 585-2540 or text (559) 379-6093 with any information.