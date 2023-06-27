HANDFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford Police Department was one of the grant recipients for a $19 million fund for California law enforcement agencies, designed to address the dangers of impaired driving, the CHP announced on Tuesday.

According to CHP, the more than $19 million grant will fund 71 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Communities throughout California will benefit greatly from the disbursement of these grant funds intended to help make California’s roadways safer for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The money will be used to help enhance traffic safety by educating the public on the dangers of impaired driving, removing impaired drivers from the roadway through enforcement operations, and advancing research on the issue.”

CHP says the grants are the result of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which tasked CHP with administering grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs to help the communities to combat impaired driving.

Money is also available to crime laboratories conducting forensic toxicology testing. CHP says money for funding the grants comes from a tax on the cultivation and sale of cannabis as well as cannabis products sold in California.

CHP announced Handford Police Department is one of the 54 recipients that will use the funds to address impaired driving within their communities, as well as use it for drug recognition evaluator training to improve the agency’s ability to detect drug-impaired drivers.

The grant will also fund public outreach campaigns including educational presentations and community events.