Hanford man arrested after selling stolen items on online marketplace, police say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he was selling items stolen from a Hanford home on an online marketplace.

Police in Hanford were dispatched Saturday on a call of a suspect stealing items from a home near Fargo and 11th avenues. Investigators say the suspect entered vehicles outside the residence, took items, and then used the garage door opener to enter the home’s garage and take power tools and other items.

Officers say they found the suspect selling the stolen items on an online marketplace and arranged to purchase some of them. Investigators say they met Daniel Martinez, 29 of Hanford, in Visalia to purchase the stolen items.

Martinez was arrested and most of the property was recovered and returned to the victim. Martinez was booked into Kings County Jail on several charges.

Police remind you to lock your car, hide valuables that can’t be removed from your car and if you see suspicious activity to call police.