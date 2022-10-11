HANFORD, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15.

The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.

You can enjoy your drinks and treats during live performances from InKahootz and DJ The Marshal.

Tickets for the Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival cost $45 and can be purchased online. Ticket holders must be 21 to attend. Organizers suggest purchasing the tickets ahead of time as the event has sold out the previous two years.

The Hanford Police K9 Foundation is a nonprofit organization put together to help buy law enforcement canines. Currently, the Hanford Police Department has six K9s on duty.

Through fundraisers and donations from community members, the goal is to add two more canines to the squad within the next two years.