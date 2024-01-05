HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford City Manager named the new police chief Friday morning.

City Manager Mario Cifuentez has selected Stephanie Huddleston to be the city’s next Police Chief. Huddleston becomes the Hanford Police Department’s first female Chief.

The city says Huddleston, a lifelong Hanford resident, started her career with the department as a patrol officer in January of 2006. She became the highest-ranking female officer in the department’s history when she was promoted to Sergeant.

“I believe Captain Huddleston is the right person to move the department forward in our growing community,” Cifuentez said. “Her character and leadership are beyond reproach, and I look forward to seeing what she will accomplish in the years ahead.”

Huddleston, currently a Captain with the department, will fill the position following the departure of Chief Parker Sever in October.

“I feel like I’ve been preparing for this opportunity since I started my career in law enforcement,” Huddleston said. “One of the reasons I’ve never wanted to leave here is that I’ve always felt that support from our community. I’ve never felt like we lived in a place where they don’t like us or they don’t trust us.”

Huddleston’s appointment will become effective on January 22, 2024.