Hanford Fire Department seeks public input to name its new four-legged recruits

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Hanford Fire Department wants input from the public on what to name its new four-legged recruits.

The fire department made a Facebook post on Friday for the two new English cream golden retrievers they will swear-in in June from the California Service Dog Academy and Gravitas Golden Retrievers.

The post has 181 comments as of Saturday morning with some name suggestions like Fig and Jonesy, named after the firefighters killed in the Porterville Library Fire, Florian, for the patron saint of firefighters, and Francis, the patron saint of animals.

