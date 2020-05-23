Hanford Fire Department seeks public input to name its new four-legged recruits

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Hanford Fire Department

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Hanford Fire Department wants input from the public on what to name its new four-legged recruits.

The fire department made a Facebook post on Friday for the two new English cream golden retrievers they will swear-in in June from the California Service Dog Academy and Gravitas Golden Retrievers.

The post has 181 comments as of Saturday morning with some name suggestions like Fig and Jonesy, named after the firefighters killed in the Porterville Library Fire, Florian, for the patron saint of firefighters, and Francis, the patron saint of animals.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know