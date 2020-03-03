Hanford father kills 10-year-old son in apparent murder-suicide, police say

HANFORD, California (KSEE) – A Hanford neighborhood was shaken up Monday.

After 43-year-old Victor Gomes allegedly shot and killed his young son, before taking his own life.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s very sad I don’t even know what to think,” Venus Govea said.

Govea lives just down the street and passed the scene as it was unfolding.

“Right behind me, there was an ambulance with the sirens on. So I just moved to the side to let them go by and little did I know that there was a little boy that was probably inside and they were rushing him to the hospital,” she said.

Hanford Police say Victor lived on Cortner Street with his parents, who were required to be present during the supervised visits he had with his son 10-year-old Wyland Gomes.

Officers say Victor’s mother found the two shot in the house around 7:30 a.m.

“The deceased decided to take his son’s own life, and then his, and it’s a horribly sad day for us,” said Captain Karl Anderson.

Wyland was rushed to Adventist Medical Center where he died.

“It’s a nice quiet neighbor hood. I mean there’s kids out here playing right now. To think something like that could happen is pretty detrimental,” Travis Hughes said.

Hughes says the area is full of families and children.

“We’re all torn up about it. I have two little kids and if my daughter gets hurt, or my son, I get torn up.”

Police say back in 2016 they responded to reports Victor had a gun and was suicidal. They also say Wyland’s mother worked with the District Attorney to get full custody. Victor surrendered his gun and after a mental evaluation and he was granted supervised visits.

“Right now we have no triggering or significant events that can point us to why this occurred today,” Capt. Anderson said.

