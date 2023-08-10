HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new food pantry has been opened in a Hanford health center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to bring services to patients who struggle with food insecurity, announces the Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) officials Thursday.

The FHCN officials say the new food pantry is located inside the Hanford health center at 250 W 5th Street in partnership with Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO).

Patients of FHCN’s Hanford health center who report as food insecure will have access to quality dairy products, local fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, and non-perishable foods. Officials say the food pantry is set up like a community market, offering patients a dignified experience that is similar to shopping in a grocery store.

Photo Courtesy: Family Health Care Network

The food pantry will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for patients who qualify.