Hanford apartment fire causes over $100k in damages, displaces 4 families

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled an early-morning apartment fire in Hanford on Thursday that caused over $100,000 in damages and displaced four families, according to the Hanford Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. to an apartment fire in the 1200 block of north Green Street, Battalion Chief Erik Brotemarkle said.

Crews were faced with fire and heavy smoke coming from a central unit, threatening adjacent apartments in the four-plex, as well as apartment complexes to the south and west.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock the blaze out in the primary unit and were able to limit structural damage to the complex.

Brotemarkle said the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages but crews were able to prevent over a $1 million in property loss and nearly $100,000 in contents loss to tenants.

Fire and smoke caused major damage to the contents of the primary apartment and three other units sustained smoke and heat damage due to a common attic.

The blaze displaced five families from the four damaged units, Brotemarkle said. The Red Cross is working with families who were displaced by the fire.

Hanford Police officers arrived before firefighters and quickly notified residents in adjacent units and allowed crews to focus on fighting the flames, the fire department said.

