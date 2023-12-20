FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Hats and scarves, slippers, even marble sacks. It’s been a handmade labor of love for 95-year-old Edythe Bumpus.

“It took a year because I don’t spend all day at it, but I just stopped the day before yesterday,” says Edythe.

She spent a whole year knitting her heart out on beautiful, colorful donations of love.

“This is a shawl and it’s made wide enough so that it will wrap around a mother and her baby,” says Edythe.

Edythe has been knitting since she was eighteen. She likes to do it because she says it keeps her fingers moving, and she really loves to give these gifts to people she doesn’t even know.

“So I just know there are people out there that need a lot of things and when you give them something, they show so much appreciation and they’re warm to you,” said Edythe.

For the past four years, Edythe has been donating her handmade items to the mothers and children served by Fresno’s Marjaree Mason Center. She enjoys delivering her gifts with her granddaughter Ambra O’Connor and meeting the families who receive them.

“More giving than receiving. Really special I think to see families that go without, and I think she spreads that joy, and it’s exciting to be able to see the kids that she’s giving to,” says Ambra.

Like the little boy who last year got a scarf, a hat, and slippers.

“He put the scarf around his neck and the hat on his head and he took off his shoes and put the slippers on, and then afterward came up and gave me the biggest hug,” remembers Edythe.

The joys of the holidays – the decorations, the gatherings with family, and the joy of giving to others.

Edythe Bumpus has it all wrapped up for this season.