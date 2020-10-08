Halloween during COVID-19: A tradition that always called for wearing masks

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Halloween will look different this year due to the pandemic, but many are looking forward to the sweet retreat during the pandemic.

“We understand with Halloween coming up people want to celebrate as they’re accustomed to doing, but we just want to remind people, we’re under COVID times,” said Jordan Scott, the Public Information Officer for Fresno County.

A few Central Valley residents who plan on participating in Halloween festivities say they have all the intention of doing so safely.

“If you can go to the store or the drive-thru, then you can pass out candy to little kids,” said Erika Martinez, a Clovis resident.

“I think it’s still important to go out and do these things with the whole quarantine going on just as long as you think smart and do things smart,” said Alyssa Gonzalez, a Central Valley Resident.

Choosing costumes involving masks and gloves is a smart way to enjoy the spooky holiday.

Popular halloween adventure, Hobb’s Grove in Sanger is opening and is preparing to deliver limited traditions while adjusting to COVID-19 regulations.

“It’s gonna be scary. It’s gonna be a different way of scaring because we have to stay at least 6 feet away, but all of our actors will be wearing masks or some type of face covering,” said Billy Bob of Hobb’s Grove.

Also opening for its annual festivities is a completely outdoors, 35-acre site, Vossler Farms in Visalia. Owner Kirk Vossler says people don’t seem to mind the safety measures.

“People are just happy to be out and have something to do and I know that they appreciate the extra caution that we’ve taken. A world without pumpkins is chaos.”

