PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Porterville is encouraging its residents to pull out their best decorations for its annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest.

The competition is hosted by the city’s Park & Leisure Services Department. Prizes will be awarded to the top winners. The homes will be judged on visual impact, creativity and innovation, use of space, incorporation of a theme, and cohesiveness.

The judge’s choice part of the competition will feature a first, second, and third-place winner based on the criteria described above. The people’s choice will be determined by photo submissions from the contestants and the most votes from the public through an online poll.

The deadline to enter the contest is October 24 and there is no cost to register. Residents can sign up for the contest on the City of Porterville website.

A complete map and photo submissions will also be available on their website so residents can check out all the ghouls and goblins in the neighborhood.