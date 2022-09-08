AUBERRY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative (CFRC) along with its partners received $490,000 in grant money from The American Red Cross to assist those recovering from the Creek Fire back in 2020.

97% of the grant funding will go directly to support the community through the Collaborative’s Unmet Needs Committee and the Rebuilding Grants Program.

CFRC Chairman Tanner Michaelson said, “This grant funding is the single largest funding opportunity since the Creek Fire that burned from September 4, 2020, to December 24, 2020, and will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for individuals and families still recovering and rebuilding.”

FRC has partnered with the Disaster Case Management Program at Catholic Charities Diocese of Fresno to vet and assess survivor needs The money is intended to help those who lost their homes in the creek fire as well as satisfy other needs that were caused by the fire.

Those who lost their home and were underinsured or uninsured can now receive up to $20,000 in grants to help rebuild or make repairs. The application is now available online and is due by September, 30.

Survivors can also apply for a grant between $7,500-$15,000 for debris removal, soil testing, hazard tree removal, water storage containers, tools, equipment, etc. The application process is now open and will close on November 1 or until funds are depleted.

If you would like to help wildfire survivors you can donate to The American Red Cross