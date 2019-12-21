Hacked electronic sign in Merced reads ‘Make America Great,’ ‘Trump 2020’

Local News

Video courtesy of Merced Gateway News

by: Alliz Clavijo

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A digital traffic sign was hacked in Merced on Thursday night.

The sign was on the side of a parking lot where construction was taking place.

The following morning a contractor found the hacked signboard with the message “Trump 2020” and “Make America Great” slogans on it.

“Someone overnight hacked one of our contractor’s signboards and changed the message,” a city official said. “When the contractor found out about it in the morning, they promptly changed the sign back.”

It is unknown who hacked the sign.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com