FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – H Spees, former Fresno city official and candidate for mayor was injured following a fall in Florida last month.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for him, the family of Harold “H” Spees says he sustained a fall on Wednesday, April 26 that caused a subdural hematoma. He is said to be in a Level 1 trauma hospital in Florida.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says he was shocked when he heard the news of H’s injury.

“H has been a friend of mine for more than 30 years. He’s been a prayer partner of mine, he’s been the guy that I’ve gone to the most over the years when I’m through difficult times,” said Dyer.

Mayor Dyer recounted fond memories of H and says that he has played a huge role in the impact on the city.

When I became the mayor, I retained him as the person overseeing our homeless efforts and H is the guy that is largely responsible for the success that I was able to enjoy during my first year as a mayor during Project Off-Ramp, in fact that project came from H. Mayor Jerry Dyer, City of Fresno

Mayor Dyer says the city needs to come together as a community for Spees and his family as he says H has been there for a lot of people for many years, helping anyone in need, as a pastor, and as a friend to many.

“He’s been much more than a friend, he’s been a confidant, he’s been somebody that I trust, but he’s also been somebody that was a very loyal employee to the city of Fresno, not only during my time as mayor but also during Lee Brand,” says Dyer.

The Spees family has also set up a CaringBride page to keep the community updated on H’s condition.