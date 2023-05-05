FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – H Spees, former Fresno city official and candidate for mayor, has passed away from injuries sustained in an accident in April, according to his family.

In a post on his CaringBridge page, the family posted “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of the most amazing husband, dad and friend, H.”

“H peacefully passed surrounded in love this afternoon. His body was so ready to rest that when all support was removed, he instantly left us,” says members of the Spees family.

On Wednesday, April 26th, H’s family stated that he suffered a catastrophic head trauma caused by a cardiac event that created an irreparable anoxic injury during a trip to Florida.

Pastor “H. Spees” recently retired as the director of housing and homelessness for the city of Fresno.

Spees family released a statement saying they are grateful for the generosity and support of the community.

“H loved people wholeheartedly which means he has an enormous community and leaves a cavernous hole,” says the Spees family. “We will be working to plan a time together that will celebrate the bright light of H’s presence in our lives. As plans become more clear, we will share them with all that know and love H.”