Gyms and fitness centers could get the green light to open up soon

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke on Wednesday with owners and CEO’s of gyms and fitness centers to develop a framework with guidelines on how to open up.

“We don’t want to be naive and put out something that’s bland and doesn’t meet your unique criteria,” said Newsom.

Newsom said within a week or so they will be able to publish the guidelines for gyms to follow. Examples include how far apart work out equipment needs to be and how many people can be inside each gym or fitness center at one time.

In-Shape Fitness CEO Francesca Schuler says the past few weeks have been really hard on herself and her employees.

She has had to lay off thousands of hard working employees. But, with news of opening back up she said most of her workers are ready to return.

“People just want to come back they are ready. They are ready,” Schuler said.

On the round-table discussion Schuler said she has worked closely with her Central Valley locations. She even conducted a survey to see how many team members are ready to return and was pleasantly happy with the results.

“We just did a survey with our team members checking in to say if they feel safe and are ready to return now or ready to return later and the response showed 95% of our employees say they want to come back,” Schuler said.

GB3 general manager Sean Clinton says they are focusing on opening up as well and will follow all of the new guidelines.

“Proper spacing the cleanliness, hand sanitizer you know we are going to have our temperature taken and have everybody sanitize their hands before they work out and after they work out on the machines, so just a big sanitation.,” said Clinton.

