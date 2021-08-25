Guy Fieri feeds firefighters battling Dixie Fire in California

FRESNO COUNTY, (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California enjoyed a home-cooked meal courtesy of Guy Fieri on Wednesday.

Fire crews from across the state are currently in the area helping to contain the fire, including firefighters with the Fresno County Fire Department.

The department shared a photo of Fieri posing for a picture with Forestry Logistics Officer Troy Wilson.

Shoutout to Humboldt and Mendocino Firefighters working the Dixie fire! Thanks for all you do! pic.twitter.com/5t4FmUB2VT — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 25, 2021

“The heartfelt meal was donated by Guy Fieri to show his appreciation for those assigned to the wildland fire burning within 5 northern CA counties,” the Fresno County Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Fieri had also cooked meals for more first responders assigned to the Dixie Fire on Tuesday.

Over the past few years, Fieri has been feeding crews battling massive blazes during California’s fire season.

In 2020, Fieri cooked for firefighters and evacuees as the Glass Fire raged through Napa and Sonoma counties.

Since the Dixie Fire began July 13, it has exploded to 735,064 acres and is 45% contained.

The fire is now the 2nd largest wildfire in California history.