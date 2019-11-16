Person of interest identified in Gustine Police patrol car arson case

GUSTINE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Gustine man already behind bars is being looked at as a person of interest in an arson case involving a police patrol car early Friday morning.

Gustine Police officers were dispatched to police headquarters at 3 a.m. regarding a patrol car on fire, police said in a Facebook post. The entire front end of the cruiser was engulfed in flames while parked in front of the building’s garage.

A Cal Fire engineer arrived and extinguished flames before the entire garage caught fire, police said.

Hector Delacruz, 29

The vehicle was not in service at the time and no injuries were reported.

Hector Delacruz, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to other arson cases police were investigating from last week. Cpl. Telan Hosaka said Delacruz is only a person of interest, since there’s no evidence linking him to what happened to the patrol car at this time.

Police say surveillance footage shows a lighted match or a live incendiary device, being tossed toward the right passenger side of the car and causing a large fireball.

The video also shows as soon as the fire starts, a person can be seen running away from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bayer at 209-854-3737.

