GUSTINE, California (KSEE/KGPE) –Police arrested a man Tuesday morning for inappropriately touching an underage girl, Gustine police said.

The victim was a family member. Officials say the incident happened at a home in Gustine.

Ruben Flores, 37-years-old, was charged for a felony.

