Gustine Fire Department dedicates custom-made cross to fallen fire captain

Highway dedication cross in Atwater

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Gustine Fire Department dedicated a custom-fabricated cross that they made for a fire captain who lost his life in a vehicle accident on Oct 2.

The cross was dedicated to Capt. Paul Rotondaro

With assistance from Gustine Police Department, family and friends were able to dedicate the cross on the side of the road where he passed away.

The Fire Department said, “May you Rest In Peace Paul, we all miss you but we’ll continue to take it from here.”

