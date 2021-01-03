Gunshots fired inside Fashion Fair mall, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are saying it’s “lucky” that no one was hit by gunfire Saturday at Fashion Fair mall when a man fired at another man inside the popular Fresno location.

Investigators say security camera video shows a man in his early 20s entering the mall. Shortly upon entering the man passed another man and words were exchanged between the two of them, police say. After that, according to investigators video shows the man pulling out a handgun and shooting at least once at the victim.

Investigators say security camera footage shows the shooter run through the mall before exiting. Although there were people around when the shooting occurred, no one was hit by gunfire.

Police are still unsure of a motive, or if the shooting is gang-related but police say it’s ‘lucky’ that no one was shot. Police are confident that the shooter will be found.

“This case will be solved,” Deputy Chief Mark Salazar said. “The video is being processed, and I let the lieutenant know that as soon as it’s processed, and sometimes it takes two to three hours, we’re going to get that out.”