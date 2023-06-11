Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man showed up to a Clovis-area hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound, Clovis Police say, but the details surrounding just how the man was injured are sparse.

Hospital staff at Clovis Community Medical Center called the Clovis Police Department just before 4:00 a.m. when the adult male arrived at their facility seeking treatment for a single gunshot wound he’d received to his upper body.

Police say the wound was not life-threatening and haven’t disclosed exactly how the man got to the hospital.

Officers say he told them he was shot at a home in the 400 block of Balsam Lane in Clovis.

Clovis police say they received a report of a shooting a few minutes prior to the hospital’s call, which was in the same area of northwest Clovis, and they were able to piece the two events together.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were sent to the home to investigate the incident and say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.