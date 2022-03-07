SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A person with a gunshot wound in their chest showed up outside the Sanger Police Department on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

According to police, the victim arrived in the parking lot of the Sanger Police Department while bleeding from a gunshot wound to their upper body. The victim was taken to receive medical care at a local hospital.

Officers say they have taped off 4th street between K and J streets as they investigate a location where the shooting possibly took place.

The suspect vehicle has been reported as a white Honda Civic with a dent around the front and possibly occupied by two to three people.

No arrests have been announced at this time.