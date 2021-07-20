Gunfire from drive-by shooting strikes one near southwest Fresno school, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person was struck by gunfire in a southwest Fresno drive-by shooting, according to Fresno police.

The shots were fired around 8:45 a.m. near Samson and Clara avenues near the West Fresno Elementary School.

Police say someone in a white SUV opened fire, hitting a person in the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com