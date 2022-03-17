CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after officers said they pulled over a stolen car in Clovis Wednesday.

Clovis officers arrested James Lowery, 28 of Reedley, and Joseph Flores, 38 of Fresno, after they said they pulled over a stolen car in Old Town Clovis around 11:00 a.m.

Officers said they found a concealed, loaded, stolen firearm, and stolen mail during the traffic stop.

Photo provided Clovis Police

Lowery was also charged with a vehicle burglary that occurred earlier in the morning in Fresno County where the handgun was stolen from, police said.

Clovis police officers said the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner, and the gun was booked into evidence.

Lowery and Flores were arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several felonies, police said.