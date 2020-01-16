Gun control vote sees Fresno council members split on CCW rights

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A proposed new ordinance banning concealed-carry permit holders from entering Fresno City Hall with a firearm is set for a vote by Fresno City Council.

Councilmembers are due to cast their ballots on it Thursday, but there are already divisions behind the dais over the type of security offered. The move comes after Fresno City Hall installed metal detectors and restricted public access to only one entrance.

“The national conditions have changed,” said District 3 Councilmember Miguel Arias.

“We’ve had significant mass shootings in public buildings and have recognized that, unfortunately, this is a new standard.”

Up until now, anyone with a valid concealed-carry permit has been allowed to take their guns inside Fresno City Hall. That could change after the City Council takes a final vote on ordinance number 20-005. It prohibits the possession of concealed firearms in Fresno City Hall or any city-owned or leased building, except by police officers or other authorized personnel.

“It’s government’s attempt locally to take away law-abiding citizens’ right to protect themselves,” says District 6 Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

Bredefeld is encouraging others who disagree with the CCW ban to show up to Thursday’s meeting.

“We know when good guys disarm, that only leaves bad guys with guns.”

Arias says he will continue to support the ordinance.

“We already have armed officers in our building full-time, and they are trained in case of an active shooter situation.”

Arias warns anyone who tries to bring a weapon into the building for the meeting could risk losing their CCW permit.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.