MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted man with a firearm stored within reach in his car was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in Merced, police say.

Officials from the Merced Police Department say Kevin Vergara, 21, was pulled over after he didn’t stop at a red light near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 13th street.

In addition to the firearm, police say they found cash, several bags of methamphetamine and a digital scale in the car.

Investigators say Vergara had active warrants. Additionally, investigators found the gun didn’t have a serial number. Vergara was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges related to the sale of controlled substances and weapons.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (209) 385-6912.