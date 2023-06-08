FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man accused of shooting an infant in the head in 2019 was found guilty of six counts in a Fresno County courtroom on Wednesday, according to court officials.

Officials say 23-year-old Marcos Echartea inflicted great bodily injury upon a 10-month-old baby. In a press conference in 2019, then-police chief Jerry Dyer says the mother was at a family gathering with her 10-month-old, Fayth Percy, near Hammond and Millbrook avenues in central Fresno around 4:00 a.m.

Dyer says the victim’s mother went inside the house and Echartea tried to hold her hand – but when she pulled away. She went outside and told friends about what happened when the suspect attempted to pull her into him and force her to sit on his lap.

She pulled away and went back into the house and got the baby to leave when the suspect followed her inside the house. She got in a car and left with a male friend. But Dyer says they made a U-turn and headed back and parked.

That’s when the suspect walked up and fired three rounds into the car, hitting the baby’s head.

Echartea was found guilty on

Count 1 – Attempted murder.

Count 2 – Shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.

Count 3 – Assault with firearm.

Count 4 – Assault with firearm upon Deziree Menagh.

Count 5 – Assault with firearm upon Travon Alexander.

Count 6 – Own or possess a firearm while subject to a restraining order.

Echartea’s sentencing is scheduled for July 7.